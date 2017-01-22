Paul Daley Takes Out Brennan Ward With Flying Knee To The HeadEmma BaccellieriToday 11:56amFiled to: brennan wardpaul daleybellatormma232EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Brennan Ward and Paul Daley were the undercard at last night’s Bellator 170, but they had the most exciting—and most terrifying—finish. Advertisement Daley won via KO with a flying knee to Ward’s head, which ended with Ward carried out on a stretcher wearing a neck brace.Bellator officials announced that Ward was responsive soon after, and he was taken to a local hospital for observation.After the match, Daley said he’d like his next challenge to be former UFC title challenger Rory MacDonald, who apparently does not know how that a gif is a more effective response to trash talk than a link to video:Recommended StoriesOrtiz Vs. Sonnen Will Give You What You Want Maybe Don't Stand ThereLiam McGeary Enjoys ViolenceReply23 repliesLeave a reply