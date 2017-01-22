Brennan Ward and Paul Daley were the undercard at last night’s Bellator 170, but they had the most exciting—and most terrifying—finish.

Daley won via KO with a flying knee to Ward’s head, which ended with Ward carried out on a stretcher wearing a neck brace.

Bellator officials announced that Ward was responsive soon after, and he was taken to a local hospital for observation.

After the match, Daley said he’d like his next challenge to be former UFC title challenger Rory MacDonald, who apparently does not know how that a gif is a more effective response to trash talk than a link to video: