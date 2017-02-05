Paul Pierce played his last game in Boston today, four years after the Celtics traded him away. In the starting lineup for the first time in more than a month to celebrate his final game at his old stomping grounds, Pierce got a standing ovation from the crowd in recognition of the 15 years he spent as a Celtic.

The Clippers put him back in for the game’s final seconds, which was long enough to hit one last three-pointer and earn an emotional round of cheers from the crowd: