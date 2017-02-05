Paul Pierce Gets Huge Ovation With Closing Three-Pointer In His Last Game In BostonEmma BaccellieriToday 5:26pmFiled to: Paul Pierceboston celticsnbabasketball144EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Paul Pierce played his last game in Boston today, four years after the Celtics traded him away. In the starting lineup for the first time in more than a month to celebrate his final game at his old stomping grounds, Pierce got a standing ovation from the crowd in recognition of the 15 years he spent as a Celtic. Advertisement The Clippers put him back in for the game’s final seconds, which was long enough to hit one last three-pointer and earn an emotional round of cheers from the crowd:Recommended StoriesOld And Carefree Paul Pierce Blows Dunk, Receives CPR From Chris PaulWait, Did The Clippers Pretend To Stab Paul Pierce A Bunch Of Times?Paul Pierce Buzzer-Beating Three Overturned On Review; Series OverReply14 repliesLeave a reply