Three days after Zlatan Ibrahimović impressed with a hat trick against Saint-Étienne, here he is with a goal far prettier and more exciting than any of his three from Thursday:Ibrahimović's goal came minutes after being subbed in, off a pass from Paul Pogba, and put Manchester United up 2-1 over Blackburn. His 24th goal of the season for Man U and his first in the FA Cup gave him something else to be proud of: