The Predators nearly ceded the weirdest goal of the playoffs in the first period against the Blackhawks, after a power-play clearance banked off a stanchion and veered towards goal. Pekka Rinne leapt in the path of this one and pawed it just wide of danger.
Pekka Rinne Scrambles For Incredible Desperation Save After Puck Takes Wild Bounce
