The Predators nearly ceded the weirdest goal of the playoffs in the first period against the Blackhawks, after a power-play clearance banked off a stanchion and veered towards goal. Pekka Rinne leapt in the path of this one and pawed it just wide of danger.

Recommended Stories

Erik Karlsson's Hail Mary Set Up A Marvelous Goal
Zach Werenski's Face Is Really Fucked Up
Alexander Radulov Is Older, Wiser, And As Good As Ever