The Penguins hung on to beat the Capitals, 3-2, after some ridiculous work by Marc-Andre Fleury to keep Washington from scoring on a late scramble in front of the net. With three minutes remaining in the third period, Fleury somehow managed to keep things together even after losing his stick:

The official tally for Fleury from the sequence was four saves in 18 seconds, which still doesn’t seem like it fully does his work justice. Game 2 is Saturday.