Penn State kicker Joey Julius did not take part in Penn State’s Blue and White spring scrimmage on April 22 and missed a portion of the spring semester while he received further treatment at the McCallum Place Eating Disorder Center in St. Louis, the redshirt junior announced on Friday.

In a Facebook post, Julius explained his recent absence from the team and noted that he will be starting a blog shortly to detail his experience. Per The Collegian, Penn State’s student paper, Julius returned to St. Louis on April 1.

“Just as an update I am doing well and the treatment is helping,” Julius wrote. “There is light at the end of the tunnel. It is just a very long tunnel.”

Julius missed part of the Nittany Lions’ 2016 spring practice session for the same reason— while he and the Penn State staff did not directly address it at the time, Julius posted about his experience handling binge eating disorder, or BED, in October, revealing that he missed part of the spring session to receive treatment at the McCallum Place. BED is among the most common eating disorders in the United States; those affected by BED recurrently eat large quantities of food in a rushed manner, often past the point of discomfort.