Pero Antić Celebrates Too Hard, Punches Teammate In The Face

Macedonian strongman Pero Antić, last seen in the NBA cracking skulls for the Hawks, is back in the Euroleague, where he first made his name as a bruiser. He's currently playing for Turkish club Fenerbahçe alongside fellow NBA vets Jan Vesely and Ekpe Udoh. Antić is still muscling people out of his way, but this morning, teammate Nikola Kalinic was his unfortunate victim after Antic swung out in celebration.

At least Kalinic got a conciliatory kiss for his trouble.

[Ball Don't Lie]