This seems bad? The Padres say it’s not that bad, but it feels bad. I feel like ballparks shouldn’t flood entirely because...it rained a lot?

Advertisement

San Diego Padres spokeswoman Shana Wilson told FOX 5 an amount of rain had fallen so quickly the drainage was slow to keep up. Field crews do not anticipate any damage from the standing water.

Wilson also told Fox 5 San Diego that there is no grass to be damaged, because it was all ripped up for a monster truck rally.

Advertisement

Calf-high water is going to be hell on baseball’s pace-of-game issues.

[Fox 5]

