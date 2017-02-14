Peter King Got Irate At Bleacher Report Over A Dumb Tom Brady QuoteKevin Draper26 minutes agoFiled to: media meltdownsjournalismismpeter kingsports illustratedmmqbbleacher reportplagiarism271EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Proprietor of Sports Illustrated’s MMQB and Tom Brady stenographer Peter King had a meltdown yesterday over a tweet from Bleacher Report:Here is the since-deleted tweet that made him so angry: Screenshot via Awful Announcing And the rest of King’s tantrum: Eventually, Bleacher Report did indeed apologize:Look. Bleacher Report’s tweet was shitty, and should have cited either MMQB or King. But it is also the sort of thing, whether intentional or an honest oversight, that happens daily in the high-speed world of internet publishing, and doesn’t require seven overwrought tweets about being “despicable” and demanding “respect for the business.” Advertisement Advertisement Inside the article King was properly cited, and despite this being another condemnation of Bleacher Report’s aggregation by a whiny and powerful sports media figure, the fact remains that they are one of the most generous creditors in the business, and have always openly and enthusiastically directed their traffic hose at competitors’ sites, which you can’t say about most sports media companies.(And in any case, it’s a dumb, banal, self-congratulatory quote. Get a fucking grip, all of you.)Dear lord, don't go down this rabbithole Peter King Drives In Bike Lane, Suffers Wrath Of The InternetSome Quotes From Peter King's Chris Berman Retrospective, ParaphrasedSI's Peter King: I Like To Eat Diarrhea, It's Good, Mmm, Gimme That Hot Diarrhea With OnionsPeter King Sounds New Depths Of Stoogery With Open Letter To NFL PlayersThank You For Your Input, PeterPeter King: "I Am Obviously A Rube"Check Out This Bad Peter King Tweet Peter King Does Weird Things With His MouthPeter King's Credulity Is A Character FlawKevin Draperkevin.draper@deadspin.com@kevinmdraperEditor at DeadspinPGP Fingerprint: 0EE1 F82C 193A 425C D4D0 FD5B CB8E E6B8 CC72 D58C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 57B6CE95 AA05F015 C14342F2 6ACC4487 27E1F155Reply27 repliesLeave a reply