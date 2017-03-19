Phil Kessel Flips Puck Over The Back Of The Net To Assist Extremely Cool GoalEmma Baccellieri20 minutes agoFiled to: phil kesselPatric HornqvistnhlPittsburgh PenguinshockeyHighlight Reel32EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Via SportsNet Canada There are five hockey games that have yet to begin today, but I feel confident in calling this the NHL highlight of the weekend. Behold Phil Kessel flipping the puck over the back of the net for teammate Patric Hornqvist to tap in:The Penguins are winning 4-0, style points not included.Recommended StoriesHockey Players Fight, Discuss Their Summer Workout PlansJohn Tavares Celebrates OT Winner By Punching Teammate In The FaceHi, Would You Like To See A Metaphor For The Coyotes' Season?Reply3 repliesLeave a reply