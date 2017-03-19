Via SportsNet Canada

There are five hockey games that have yet to begin today, but I feel confident in calling this the NHL highlight of the weekend. Behold Phil Kessel flipping the puck over the back of the net for teammate Patric Hornqvist to tap in:

The Penguins are winning 4-0, style points not included.

Recommended Stories

Hockey Players Fight, Discuss Their Summer Workout Plans
John Tavares Celebrates OT Winner By Punching Teammate In The Face
Hi, Would You Like To See A Metaphor For The Coyotes' Season?