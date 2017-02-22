Photo: John Bazemore/AP

Ask for the dang trades and ye shall receive.



Ilyasova is Fine, and he’ll help the Hawks shore up their three-point shooting (which has suffered since the Kyle Korver trade). He’s been one of Philly’s best players this year and losing him will help the Sixers transition into full-on tank mode over the last third of the season. Splitter has sat out the entire year with a hamstring injury and his salary will count against the cap even though it’s covered by insurance, which is perfect for the Sixers. Both Ilyasova’s and Splitter’s contracts are expiring after this season.

Splitter probably doesn’t fit into Philadelphia’s future plans, since they already have too many centers. If anything, the acquisition of a big immobile center and a stockpile of picks makes the inevitable Jahlil Okafor trade that much more likely.