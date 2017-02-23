Photo credit: David Zalubowski/AP

The Dallas Mavericks have acquired 76ers big man Nerlens Noel, reports Adrian Wojnarowski. In return, Dallas will send Philadelphia Andrew Bogut, Justin Anderson, and a top 1-18 protected 2017 first-round draft pick.

Noel gives the Mavericks—three games out of the final playoff spot in the West—a big man who can immediately step in and contribute, and who can play alongside Dirk Nowitzki. Bogut has been oft-injured this season, and was moved to the bench before that, as neither him nor Nowitzki can really chase mobile bigs around the perimeter. Noel can. But he is also a free agent after this season, and likely to receive decent interest from other teams

Bogut will likely be shipped off to another team, or have his contract bought out by the 76ers; it’d be surprising if he saw a minute on the court for them. Justin Anderson is just the sort of cheap, young, decent wing under contract the 76ers should be giving a shot to. And a first-round pick is a first-round pick, though given its 1-18 protection and the fact that the Mavericks have the seventh worst record in the league, it is unlikely to convey this season.

Frankly, it is a bit of a curious trade for the 76ers. Sure, it is good to get value for Noel before he becomes a free agent, but they didn’t get much value. It is obvious the 76ers (correctly) see Joel Embiid as their future, and also don’t believe Noel can play beside him. But Noel is a young, near-elite defender, and there is no reason he can’t play 28 minutes a night, overlapping with Embiid as little as possible, ensuring that Philadelphia always has a fearsome defender on the floor.