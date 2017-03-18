Phillies Catcher Recovers With Diving Grab After Bobbling The BallEmma BaccellieriToday 4:04pmFiled to: Philadelphia Philliesryan haniganmlbHighlight Reel31EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Via MLB.com Ryan Hanigan is fourth on the Phillies’ depth chart at catcher, but he got a little time in the spotlight today with this diving catch to save face after bobbling the ball. (Insofar as any player gets time in the spotlight at this point in March, at least.)Nice save.Recommended StoriesChris Christie Tries Sports Bloviating, Is Bad At That, TooClay Buchholz Is Your Problem Now, Phillies FansPhillies' "Pistachio Girl" Fired For Being A White NationalistReply3 repliesLeave a reply