Via MLB.com

Ryan Hanigan is fourth on the Phillies’ depth chart at catcher, but he got a little time in the spotlight today with this diving catch to save face after bobbling the ball. (Insofar as any player gets time in the spotlight at this point in March, at least.)

Nice save.

