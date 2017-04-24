GIF

The Phillies, who haven’t finished above .500 since 2011, are actually making the early part of this season interesting—or at least, entertaining—for their fans. Granted: it’s still April, there’s essentially no chance of them catching the Nationals at any point over the next five months, and their weekend sweep of the Braves saw them improve to a middling 9-9. But hey, at least they’re having some fun along the way!



On Sunday that included back-to-back-to-back dingers off the bats of Cesar Hernandez, Aaron Altherr, and Odubel Herrera, to give them a 5-2 victory over Atlanta.

It’s more of a happy coincidence than the harbinger that the Phillies’ young, largely anonymous lineup is the next Chase Utley, Ryan Howard, and Pat Burrell (the last trio to accomplish this feat for the Phils, back in 2008), but every rebuild has to start somewhere. And it did give us that jubilant Herrera bat flip.

