Philly News Station Forgets Joe Frazier's Been Dead For Five Years, Wishes Him A Happy Birthday

Joe Frazier is not going to be meeting with friends and supporters this evening at City Hall at 6:00, because, sadly, Joe Frazier has been dead since 2011. That did not stop Philadelphia news station Fox29 from reporting that Frazier was turning 73 today.

Fox29 clarified to Philadelphia Magazine that they corrected their report later in the broadcast.

[Crossing Broad]