Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Bryce Harper hit a pair of home runs yesterday, the second a walk-off shot lifting the Nationals to a 6-4 win over the Phillies. Harper has hit 18 of his 125 career homers against the Phillies—more than he’s hit against any team other than the Marlins.



Advertisement

This season, the 2015 NL MVP is hitting .333 and is top-5 in the NL in RBI and home runs. And six of his games have been against the Phillies, so fans have been able to see his value already this season.



Meanwhile, the 97.5 The Fanatic mid-day show is asking this question of its viewers:

The funniest part of this question is that Bryce Harper is unquestionably a “Philly guy,” at least in the sense these two dudes mean it. He’s a bro-y white dude with good hair who mashes homers and once injured himself running face-first into a wall going for a fly ball, granting that he’s since said he’d rather stay healthy.

Advertisement

He told an ump to fuck off. He’s easy to hate. He literally once fought Jonathan Papelbon in the dugout! There may not be a more Philly guy in the majors than Bryce Harper.

As of press time 75 percent of fans who voted on Twitter would like Bryce Harper on the Phillies.