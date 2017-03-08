At first glance, it looked like the Phoenix Suns’ gorilla mascot had gone rogue when he slid headfirst into the paint during the fourth quarter of the Suns game against the Washington Wizards.

Upon closer inspection, however, you can clearly see that this is not a nuisance gorilla, but a hero gorilla. The brave mascot dove onto the court in order to retrieve an object that surely could have caused a player to trip or roll an ankle.

As a Suns reporter pointed out, it seems as if Mr. Gorilla was fetching a drum stick that he tossed out on the court on accident. A true team player.