Phoenix Suns' Gorilla Mascot Dives Onto The Court, Recovers Item, Scampers OffLaura WagnerToday 12:07amFiled to: MascotsHeroesNBAWashington WizardsPhoenix Sunsgorilla151EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink At first glance, it looked like the Phoenix Suns’ gorilla mascot had gone rogue when he slid headfirst into the paint during the fourth quarter of the Suns game against the Washington Wizards.Upon closer inspection, however, you can clearly see that this is not a nuisance gorilla, but a hero gorilla. The brave mascot dove onto the court in order to retrieve an object that surely could have caused a player to trip or roll an ankle. As a Suns reporter pointed out, it seems as if Mr. Gorilla was fetching a drum stick that he tossed out on the court on accident. A true team player.Recommended StoriesIt Looks Like Someone Slugged UNC's Mascot After The Championship-Winning ShotNew Orleans Baby Cakes Mascot Fulfills Commitment To The Minor-League SnarlWhy Is A Mascot Getting Hurt Funny?Laura WagnerStaff writerReply15 repliesLeave a reply