Photo: Jeff Roberson/AP

Last month, Pirates third baseman Jung Ho Kang admitted to driving under the influence in a December incident in which he ran a rental car into a guardrail, then fled the scene. Kang received his sentence today from Seoul Central District Court, which handed down an eight-month sentence. The sentence will be suspended for two years, and Kang won’t have to serve time if he stays out of trouble over that time period.

The sentence is the third penalty that Kang has received since 2009 for a DUI. Kang can now head back to the United States and join up with the Pirates for Spring Training, although he still has to be approved for a work visa. MLB and the Pirates have yet to comment on Kang’s sentence or levy any punishment against him.