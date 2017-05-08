Photo: Joe Robbins/Getty

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jameson Taillon underwent surgery for suspected testicular cancer today, the team announced in a statement, adding that “further treatment will be determined after upcoming tests.”

“Today I lost a piece of my ‘manhood,’” the 25-year-old Taillon wrote in a note. “But, today I’m feeling like more of a man than I ever have. My journey hasn’t been the smoothest. But it is my journey, and I wouldn’t change it for anything.”

Taillon had been placed on the 10-day disabled list on Saturday with groin discomfort and will remain on the DL.

“Jameson has again proven to us what a strong person he is by the way in which he has reacted to this development,” Pirates GM Neal Huntington said in a statement. “We have told Jameson that our only priority is his health and well-being.”



