Pissed Off Rick Pitino Blows His Top At Fan, Has To Be Restrained By Coaching Staff [Update]Patrick RedfordYesterday 10:35pmFiled to: coach meltdownsrick pitinoLouisville CardinalsCollege Basketballncaa371EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Rick Pitino was mad tonight! How mad? Mad enough that he had to be held back by his assistant coaches as he and a North Carolina fan got into a shouting match.This makes Coach Cal’s little meltdown look incredibly cordial. Advertisement Advertisement Update, 10:53 p.m. EST: A UNC spokesperson said that the fan was ejected.Recommended StoriesJohn Calipari Walks Out Of Interview As Missouri Student Section Chants At HimIncredible Syracuse Buzzer-Beater Puts Duke In The Toilet Where They BelongBob Huggins Collapses As Defibrillator Goes OffPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply37 repliesLeave a reply