Rick Pitino was mad tonight! How mad? Mad enough that he had to be held back by his assistant coaches as he and a North Carolina fan got into a shouting match.

This makes Coach Cal’s little meltdown look incredibly cordial.

Update, 10:53 p.m. EST: A UNC spokesperson said that the fan was ejected.

