Drew Angerer/Getty Images

On Sunday, the NCAA and CBS plan to inflict 90 minutes of advertisements and Charles Barkley on you, just so they can infrequently read aloud the names of some colleges. While you might be interested in the basketball games that result, you definitely don’t want to suffer the whole bloated spectacle. All it takes is one enterprising soul to deflate it. Just leak the bracket. Give it!



Advertisement

Last year, a savior came through 50 minutes into the two-hour show, dumping a full bracket onto Twitter that turned out to be completely accurate. Given the safeguards in place, this was an impressive effort—if the process described in this 2010 Yahoo article still stands, then the whole bracket selection committee has been quarantined in a hotel in since Wednesday, and will stay there until the big dumb reveal. (They’re in New York this year, if that helps your subterfuge plans any.)

We’re sure one of you can do that leaker one better and spill the goods before the show even airs on Sunday evening. Just one screenshot, that’s it. Feel free to share your findings with us: You can send them to tips@deadspin.com, or tip us in an anonymous, secure, and untraceable way with our SecureDrop system.