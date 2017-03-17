Plies Infiltrated The Florida Gulf Coast Band Last NightBilly Haisley33 minutes agoFiled to: pliesflorida gulf coast eaglesflorida state seminolesncaa tournamentmarch madnessncaaCollege Basketballfans71EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkDeadspin’s favorite life guru Plies took a break from dispensing wisdom on Instagram to take in yesterday’s NCAA tournament game between Florida State and Florida Gulf Coast. Fittingly, the musician found himself drawn to his fellow musicians and wound up in the center of the FGCU band:He also offered his followers a taste of what it was like to hear the band from the best seat in the house:This must have been an interesting change of perspective for the rapper. A former college wide receiver at Miami of Ohio and South Florida, Plies is probably more used to hearing the school band play from the middle of the sporting action than the reverse. Advertisement Advertisement After that short digression at the game, Plies’s Instagram returned to regularly scheduled programming later in the night:Recommended Stories Which Rapper Had The Best Athletic Career?No Flops: A Treasury Of Pro Athletes' Vanity Record Labels"Life Is Like A Jump Shot": Reviewing The Unremarkable History Of NBA RappersBilly Haisleybilly@deadspin.com@billyhaisleyWriterReply7 repliesLeave a reply