Deadspin’s favorite life guru Plies took a break from dispensing wisdom on Instagram to take in yesterday’s NCAA tournament game between Florida State and Florida Gulf Coast. Fittingly, the musician found himself drawn to his fellow musicians and wound up in the center of the FGCU band:

He also offered his followers a taste of what it was like to hear the band from the best seat in the house:

This must have been an interesting change of perspective for the rapper. A former college wide receiver at Miami of Ohio and South Florida, Plies is probably more used to hearing the school band play from the middle of the sporting action than the reverse.

After that short digression at the game, Plies’s Instagram returned to regularly scheduled programming later in the night: