Bert Henderson, Clemson’s associate athletic director of planned giving, was reported missing from his home in Easley, S.C. at 3:45 p.m. Monday afternoon, according to WSPA. Clemson released the following statement after being notified of Henderson’s missing status:

Bert Henderson did not come to work on Monday morning, and after trying unsuccessfully to reach him by phone, members of the IPTAY staff contacted a family friend. When they could not locate Bert, law enforcement officials were notified. At this time we have no further update, and will pass any new information along as it is received. We ask anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to contact their local law enforcement agency.

Henderson joined the Clemson staff in 1978, when he signed on as an athletic trainer after graduating from Mars Hill. After serving in that role for several years, he transitioned to the administrative side of the athletic department, where he now helps with fundraising efforts for the Tigers.

Henderson’s home in Easley is a rural town located about 20 minutes from the university. With help from Anderson County Technical Rescue, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting a search of Henderson’s property and the surrounding properties by way of on-foot deputies, K-9s, horses, and a helicopter. Per Fox Carolina, morning crews took over the search effort from the overnight crew at 7 a.m., followed an hour later by mounted search crews.