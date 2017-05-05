According to KDKA in Pittsburgh, police are investigating an alleged rape that ocurred in the bathroom at the Pittsburgh Penguins game on Wednesday night.



KDKA reports that police have confirmed that a report was filed, but could not share any details as the investigation is ongoing:

Police spokesperson Emily Schaffer says, “we are investigating a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at the Pens game last evening. Further details are not available at this time as our investigators work to determine what exactly happened.”

The alleged assault happened between periods of the game, and the victim went to a police station just after midnight to report the attack.

