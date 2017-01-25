Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty images

According to multiple reports, police in Lawrence, Kan., are investigating a report that a 16-year old girl was raped in McCarthy Hall—an all-male dorm at the University of Kansas that houses 38 students, including the Jayhawks men’s basketball team. The report is currently under investigation by the university police department.

Advertisement

The suspect—whose details are withheld in the police report, according to the Kansas City Star—is potentially facing charges of forcible rape, contributing to a child’s misconduct, furnishing alcohol to a minor, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The victim, who is not a Kansas student, was allegedly raped between 10 p.m. on Dec. 17 and 5 a.m. on Dec. 18.

According to the Star, five Kansas players were cited as witnesses in the police report: Frank Mason III, Mitch Lightfoot, Lagerald Vick, Tucker Vang, and Josh Jackson. Two 19-year old women and an administrator in the Kansas athletic department were also interviewed as part of the rape investigation. The crime report was not posted on the Kansas University Police Department’s online daily crime log for several weeks, according to the Lawrence Journal-World; the Journal-World reports that the majority of crime reports are posted “within a few days.” KU Police Chief Chris Keary “would not specify why posting the McCarthy report was delayed,” the Journal-World reported.

Advertisement

A second police report, for a runaway child, also is connected to the same address at about 4 a.m. Dec. 18. That police report, provided to the Star, didn’t provide any information about the child but did list as witnesses the same 19-year-old women as the other investigation as well as Jayhawks forward Carlton Bragg.

We will update this post with a copy of the police report if we can get one—the Lawrence Police Department told Deadspin a copy must be obtained in person or by mail after the department gets $2, with just check or cash accepted.

We reached out to Kansas assistant athletics director Chris Theisen, assistant communications director Brian Karst, and Kansas athletics spokesperson Jim Marchiony for comment. Only Theisen responded, saying he would forward our request to Marchiony, who never responded.

Sponsored

In the meantime, if you know anything about this case, feel free to reach out to us at tips@deadspin.com or nick.martin@deadspin.com.