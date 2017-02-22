A few weeks ago, former Steeler linebacker and current assistant coach Joey Porter was arrested outside of a Pittsburgh bar following an argument between Porter, a doorman, and a police officer. Today, Pittsburgh police have released video of the incident:

Here’s another angle of the same incident:

In the criminal complaint, the arresting officer wrote that Porter lunged at the bar’s doorman and lifted him off the ground, then grabbed the officer’s wrists with a grip so strong that “I could not pull them away from him, no matter how hard I tried.” Porter has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, defiant trespass, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.

Recommended Stories

Joey Porter And Mike Tomlin Are Bad Sports Parents
Video Shows Joey Porter Arguing With Pittsburgh Police During Arrest
Report: Joey Porter Arrested After Altercation Outside Pittsburgh Bar [Update]