Police Release Video Of Incident That Led To Joey Porter's Arrest Outside Pittsburgh Bar

A few weeks ago, former Steeler linebacker and current assistant coach Joey Porter was arrested outside of a Pittsburgh bar following an argument between Porter, a doorman, and a police officer. Today, Pittsburgh police have released video of the incident:

Here's another angle of the same incident:

In the criminal complaint, the arresting officer wrote that Porter lunged at the bar's doorman and lifted him off the ground, then grabbed the officer's wrists with a grip so strong that "I could not pull them away from him, no matter how hard I tried." Porter has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, defiant trespass, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.