Vincent Viola, owner of the Florida Panthers and Donald Trump’s pick for secretary of the Army, was accused of punching a concessions worker in the face at a New York racehorse auction on Aug. 8, 2016, according to the New York Times.

In the narrative in the Saratoga Springs PD report, Viola tells the responding officer that his wife Teresa told him that the unnamed worker had pushed her while she was trying to get water for a woman who had fainted. Later in the night, Vincent found the worker and allegedly punched him. From the report:

Vincent advised that prior to the incident occurring, he was notified by his wife, Theresa that a man who worked for the food service at the horse sales had pushed her after she tried to get some water from the kitchen area for a woman who had just fainted in the building. Vincent states about 45 minutes after the incident occurred, Theresa located the subject who had pushed her and then pointed him out to Vincent. Vincent then reportedly confronted the subject, [redacted] two subjects then engaged in a verbal dispute. [Redacted] states the argument escalated with Viola punching him just prior to my arrival on scene. [Redacted] sustained a swollen, bloody lip as a result of the alleged punch.

Viola and the worker resolved the matter, and both declined to press charges against each other.

