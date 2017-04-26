Jim Harbaugh, Michigan’s favorite woke slam poet, joined his wife Sarah in visiting the Vatican on Wednesday, gifting Pope Francis with a Wolverine football helmet and a pair of basketball shoes. The pope reportedly told the Harbaughs to “Pray for me, don’t forget.” According to Sarah, Jim was left speechless—in all likelihood, he was fuming after forgetting to pack his sweet-ass glove for an Apostolic Blessing.



Advertisement

Was Harbaugh able to find the words to describe the inner beauty that shines through the eyes of our Holy Father? Unfortunately, but understandably, no: