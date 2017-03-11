Potential First-Round Pick Sidney Jones Carted Off With Leg Injury At Pro DayEmma BaccellieriToday 5:04pmFiled to: sidney jonesfootballnflwashington huskies303EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo Credit: Joe Robbins/Getty Washington cornerback—and likely first-round draft pick—Sidney Jones was carted off the field with a lower leg injury at the school’s pro day this afternoon.Jones was backpedaling in one of his final drills of the day when he went down, limping away before being carted out of the building. Early reports said that it is likely an Achilles injury, which can take months of recovery and could be damaging to his draft position:Most mock drafts have Jones as one of the three best cornerbacks available this year and a top-20 pick overall.Recommended StoriesWashington's John Ross Breaks Chris Johnson's All-Time 40 Record At NFL Combine Never Take Your Eyes Off The QuarterbackDeadspin 25: Can Washington Be The Breakout Team Everyone Wants Them To Be?Reply30 repliesLeave a reply