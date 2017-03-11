Photo Credit: Joe Robbins/Getty

Washington cornerback—and likely first-round draft pick—Sidney Jones was carted off the field with a lower leg injury at the school’s pro day this afternoon.

Jones was backpedaling in one of his final drills of the day when he went down, limping away before being carted out of the building. Early reports said that it is likely an Achilles injury, which can take months of recovery and could be damaging to his draft position:

Most mock drafts have Jones as one of the three best cornerbacks available this year and a top-20 pick overall.