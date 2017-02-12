Prince Fielder's First Project In Retirement Is Launching His Own Cooking ShowEmma BaccellieriToday 11:17amFiled to: prince fieldermlbbaseball264EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo Credit: Mark J. Terrill/AP It’s now been six months since Prince Fielder tearfully announced that a second spinal fusion surgery meant he would be forced to retire from baseball at the age of 32, and it sounds like the guy is doing just fine. In an interview with Jerry Crasnick of ESPN, Fielder seems to be making peace with the sudden ending of his career and is now moving on to something else—a cooking show called “Fielder’s Choice,” which he’ll host on Netflix and Hulu beginning next month. Advertisement He doesn’t offer too many details in the interview, but from what he does say, it sounds like the absolute best way to host a cooking show. This means not actually cooking the food yourself, of course, but sampling the delicious dishes people prepare for you and then anointing one as your favorite: “They bring out different dishes, and at the end of the show, I give the one I like the most the ‘Fielder’s choice.’ It’s good TV.”He shows that he cares not for your Prince Fielder fat jokes, mentioning a love of checking out places featured on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” and a long-standing appreciation for other cooking shows. Guests on his own show will include CC Sabathia, Xzibit and Jose Feliciano of “Feliz Navidad” fame. Good TV, indeed. Advertisement [ESPN]Recommended StoriesPrince Fielder's Retirement Press Conference Was Sad As HellRemember When Prince Fielder Slapped An Inside-The-Park Home Run?Prince Fielder's Naked ESPN Cover Is Sexy As HellReply26 repliesLeave a reply