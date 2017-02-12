Photo Credit: Mark J. Terrill/AP

It’s now been six months since Prince Fielder tearfully announced that a second spinal fusion surgery meant he would be forced to retire from baseball at the age of 32, and it sounds like the guy is doing just fine. In an interview with Jerry Crasnick of ESPN, Fielder seems to be making peace with the sudden ending of his career and is now moving on to something else—a cooking show called “Fielder’s Choice,” which he’ll host on Netflix and Hulu beginning next month.

He doesn’t offer too many details in the interview, but from what he does say, it sounds like the absolute best way to host a cooking show. This means not actually cooking the food yourself, of course, but sampling the delicious dishes people prepare for you and then anointing one as your favorite: “They bring out different dishes, and at the end of the show, I give the one I like the most the ‘Fielder’s choice.’ It’s good TV.”

He shows that he cares not for your Prince Fielder fat jokes, mentioning a love of checking out places featured on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” and a long-standing appreciation for other cooking shows. Guests on his own show will include CC Sabathia, Xzibit and Jose Feliciano of “Feliz Navidad” fame. Good TV, indeed.



