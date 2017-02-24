Pro Golfer Shawn Stefani Strips Down And Takes Shot In Nothing But His UnderwearPatrick Redford45 minutes agoFiled to: butt actionpga tourgolfshawn stefaniwater hazards83EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Being a professional is about always showing up to work and being prepared to get naked if the job calls for it, which it occasionally does. Shawn Stefani hit into a water hazard fully clothed and got out of it in just his briefs.Nothing butt the best.Recommended StoriesIdiot On The Golf Course Takes Off Shoes, Jumps In Water To Avoid Security That Time Bill Goldberg Tossed A Caddy Into A Water Hazard For Messing With HimPGA Tour Pro Gary Woodland Removes His Pants And Takes A Shot In His UnderwearPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply8 repliesLeave a reply