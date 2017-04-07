Last week, the Colorado Avalanche signed their 2016 10th-overall pick Tyson Jost, a forward who spent the season at the University of North Dakota. Last night, in his fourth game, Jost scored his first career NHL goal against Minnesota.



A fine enough goal (the Wild hung on to win 4-3), but the real star was Jost’s grandfather, Jim, who was moved to tears by Tyson’s goal. Not that those tears interrupted his craving for salty snacks:

Jim Jost is definitely a crier. Here he is last week, watching Tyson’s first NHL game:

If you don’t have a hockey grandpa of your own, Jim Jost can be your hockey grandpa.

H/t Kyle