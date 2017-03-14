With the bases loaded and one out in the first inning of the World Baseball Classic showdown between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, Carlos Santana hit a line drive to Puerto Rico’s Eddie Rosario in right field. At third base, Jean Segura tagged up and then sprinted for home, and the Dominican Republic looked like they’d be first on the scoreboard. But then Rosario did this.

Rosario fired the one-hop rocket to home plate, catcher Yadier Molina made the tag, and pitcher Orlando Roman no doubt breathed a sigh of relief.

Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic were both 3-0 entering this game. If the celebrations after this throw are anything to go on, this game means a lot.