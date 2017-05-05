By now, you know that Adam Jones was subjected to racial taunts at Fenway Park earlier this week. I honestly thought this was a fairly open-and-shut, easily-condemned case of fan misconduct. But ohhhhhhhh, oh how I was mistaken. Dear reader, you should never, EVER underestimate the hilarious defensiveness of Boston sports fans, nor should you count out the Truther Industrial Complex when it comes to such matters. And then there was the whole cottage industry of people out there insisting that the behavior of Boston sports fans is not a Boston problem but like, a problem with US, mannnnn. This whirlpool of high-grade take sewage is the subject of this week’s Deadcast.



But wait! There’s more! We also have White Sox news (why?), plus we answer questions about New York, coffee, hanging posters, and more. Give a listen:

