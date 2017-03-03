There have not been many Dallas Stars highlights this season. So please appreciate this one from last night’s game, before they, uh, totally collapsed against the Islanders.

Radek Faksa, a 23-year-old forward in his first full NHL season, made a stylish-as-hell zone entry, grinding the dasher to avoid getting Kronwalled by Isles defenseman Scott Mayfield. Faksa was rewarded for his creativity when Patrick Sharp found him in front for the goal.

The Stars’ Jumbotron appropriately presented the highlight:

Because it’s been one of those seasons, Dallas took a 3-1 lead and then allowed four straight goals, including three in a span of 9:05 of the third period. Oh, and Antoine Roussel is probably out for the season after leaving the game with an upper-body injury. New York won 5-4, because they sadly don’t give points for style.