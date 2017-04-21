Photo credit: Charles Krupa/AP

The Chicago Bulls announced this morning that point guard Rajon Rondo fractured his thumb during a Game 2 victory over the Boston Celtics, and while the injury won’t require surgery, he will be out indefinitely.



Rondo played like trash for most of the year—most of the last four years, really—but in the playoffs has been a wizard, averaging 11.5 points, 10 assists, 8.5 rebounds, and 3.5 steals as the eighth seed Bulls took the opening two games of their first round series over the Celtics. The Bulls are hoping to become only the fourth eight seed to win a playoff series since the first round expanded to a best-of-seven format, but that task is much tougher without Rondo.

Game 3 is tonight in Chicago.