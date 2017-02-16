Rajon Rondo Threw The Spiciest Outlet Pass Of The SeasonPatrick Redford20 minutes agoFiled to: highlight reelrajon rondonbachicago bullspassaggiopassing3EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: David Banks/AP Rajon Rondo’s season has been a moribund slog, aside from that incredible Instagram shot at Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler, but holy smokes, look at this pass!That’s what I call “a home run.”Recommended StoriesWait, How Did Manu Ginobili Do This?How In The World Did LeBron Make This Pass?Goodness, This Blake Griffin PassPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply3 repliesLeave a reply