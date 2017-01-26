Photo: Nick Wass/AP

The beef that Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler slapped on the grill after last night’s chokejob against the Hawks has just been flipped over and salted by Rajon Rondo, who went in on the team’s leaders this evening on Instagram.



Here are all 208 words:

My vets would never go to the media. They would come to the team. My vets didn’t pick and choose when they wanted to bring it. They brought it every time they stepped in the gym whether it was practice or a game. They didn’t take days off. My vets didn’t care about their numbers. My vets played for the team. When we lost, they wouldn’t blame us. They took responsibility and got in the gym. They showed the young guys what it meant to work. Even in Boston when we had the best record in the league, if we lost a game, you could hear a pin drop on the bus. They showed us the seriousness of the game. My vets didn’t have an influence on the coaching staff. They couldn’t change the plan because it didn’t work for them. I played under one of the greatest coaches, and he held everyone accountable. It takes 1-15 to win. When you isolate everyone, you can’t win consistently. I may be a lot of things, but I’m not a bad teammate. My goal is to pass what I learned along. The young guys work. They show up. They don’t deserve blame. If anything is questionable, it’s the leadership.

It’s hard to take Rondo’s huffing and puffing about not going to the media that seriously when he, now a veteran, went all-out on Instagram instead of “coming to the team,” but even so, the Bulls are not in a good place right now.

