The rape charge against former San Francisco 49er and Chicago Bear Ray McDonald was dismissed today after the woman told a judge that she just wanted to put the case behind her, according to the San Jose Mercury News. The woman also reached a financial settlement with McDonald, the Mercury News reported, and she told Superior Court Judge David A. Cena “that the settlement did not require her to drop the charges.” From the Mercury News report:

Cena dismissed the case after the woman read a short statement, saying she was exhausted and stressed out by the case, and needed to get it behind her. Victims of sexual assault as well as survivors of domestic violence have the legal right under California law not to testify.

Santa Clara deputy district attorney Chris Lamiero issued a statement saying that he would not be able to proceed with the case without the woman’s cooperation and “we are disappointed that he will not be held responsible.”

The charge that was dropped goes back to August of 2015, when a Santa Clara County grand jury indicted McDonald on one count of rape of an intoxicated person. McDonald already had been cut from the 49ers before the indictment but following reports that he was the subject of a rape investigation, as well as a prior domestic-violence investigation. The same grand jury also indicted his then-teammate Ahmad Brooks for misdemeanor sexual battery, stemming from a separate assault from that night on the same woman. Brooks has stayed with the team, and the charge against him is still pending with the next court date set for May 31.

McDonald was signed with the Bears but was cut before he played a single snap after he was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and child endangerment. His ex-fiancee later released video that had been shown to the Santa Clara grand jury of McDonald chasing her as she screamed and locked herself in a bathroom.

Today’s decision does not end all of McDonald’s legal problems in the Bay area. He still is charged with violating a domestic violence restraining order with his ex-fiancée. His lawyer told the Mercury News that his client plans to work on seeing if he can return to the NFL.