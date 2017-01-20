Ravens Linebacker Zachary Orr Retires At 24 Due To Neck ConditionSamer KalafToday 12:01pmFiled to: baltimore ravenszachary orrnfl543EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: Larry French/Getty Images Baltimore Ravens linebacker Zachary Orr, who is 24 years old, has retired from the NFL due to a congenital neck condition. Advertisement Orr held a press conference today with the team, which announced his retirement with a stupid emoji:Orr played in 15 games for the Ravens this season, but missed Week 17 with what was listed as a neck injury. After an MRI he learned about his condition, which would leave him with serious damage if he continued to play football. Advertisement Orr signed with Baltimore as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He had a team-leading 132 total tackles this season.Samer Kalafsamer@deadspin.com@SamerNews EditorReply54 repliesLeave a reply