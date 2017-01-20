Photo: Larry French/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Zachary Orr, who is 24 years old, has retired from the NFL due to a congenital neck condition.

Orr held a press conference today with the team, which announced his retirement with a stupid emoji:



Orr played in 15 games for the Ravens this season, but missed Week 17 with what was listed as a neck injury. After an MRI he learned about his condition, which would leave him with serious damage if he continued to play football.



Orr signed with Baltimore as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He had a team-leading 132 total tackles this season.