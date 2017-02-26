Photo Credit: J. Meric/Getty

Ravens safety Matt Elam was arrested on several drug charges early Sunday morning. When Miami-Dade police pulled him over for reckless driving just before 3:45 a.m., they found several illegal substances in his car—126 grams of marijuana, which is more than a quarter of a pound, alongside three grams of oxycodone.

Advertisement

Elam was then arrested on charges of possession of more than 20 grams of cannabis, possession of cannabis with the intent to sell or deliver and possession of a controlled substance.

The Ravens’ first-round pick in 2013, Elam is set to become a free agent next month as the team has declined to pick up his option.

Advertisement

[Pro Football Talk]