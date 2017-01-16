Real Dumb Guy Throws Himself Into Giant TV After Cowboys LoseTom LeyToday 11:42amFiled to: fan meltdownsdallas cowboysnflfootballnfl playoffsbad fans15511EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkI understand that playoff football brings out the emotions in all of us, but if a loss in the divisional round makes you do this to your TV:Then it might be time to lay off the sports for a little bit.Recommended StoriesAngry Fan Throws Eggs At Chargers' HeadquartersFan Runs On Field, Headbutts Official In Algerian Soccer LeagueGeorgia Fan Celebrates Too Hard, Ends Up In HospitalTom Leyley@deadspin.com@ToLey88Managing EditorReply155 repliesLeave a reply