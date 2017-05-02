Orioles outfielder Adam Jones says he dealt with racist insults during last night’s game in Boston, and that one fan threw a bag of peanuts at him. This morning, the Red Sox released an official apology to Jones.



The statement reads:

The Red Sox want to publicly apologize to Adam Jones and the entire Orioles organization for what occurred at Fenway Park Monday night. No player should have an object thrown at him on the playing field, nor be subjected to any kind of racism at Fenway Park. The Red Sox have zero tolerance for such inexcusable behavior, and our entire organization and our fans are sickened by the conduct of an ignorant few. Such conduct should be reported immediately to Red Sox security, and any spectator behaving in this manner forfeits his/her right to remain in the ballpark, and may be subject to further action. Our review of last night’s events is ongoing.

The Orioles have three more games left in this week’s series at Fenway.