The flu is apparently spreading through the Boston Red Sox’s clubhouse, and it’s taking down some of the team’s major players.

Mookie Betts and Hanley Ramirez are out of the lineup for Friday’s game against the Tigers after they both came down with the flu. Yesterday, the club sent reliever Robbie Ross Jr. to the 10-day disabled list with the flu, which allowed them to call up infielder Deven Marrero. Brock Holt, coming back from the flu after missing the first two games of the season, is the designated hitter today.

Cover your mouths when you cough, dudes.