Via MLB

The Red Sox gloriously botched an attempt to stupidly retaliate at Manny Machado for a hard slide that unintentionally spiked Dustin Pedroia on Friday. Reliever Matt Barnes tried throwing a 90-mph fastball directly at Machado’s head in the eighth inning...

...but ended up hitting Machado’s bat instead and getting ejected anyway, meaning that he was kicked out for what was ultimately just a foul ball. Here’s how Machado responded, once the Red Sox had replaced Barnes with Joe Kelly: