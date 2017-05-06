Photo Credit: Patrick Smith/Getty

Alex Rodriguez turned down an opportunity to bid against old teammate Derek Jeter for the Miami Marlins, according to Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports.

Jeter and former Florida governor Jeb Bush are bidding to buy the team against a group led by Tagg Romney, son of erstwhile presidential hopeful Mitt. The Romney group also includes Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Glavine and former Diamondbacks general manager Dave Stewart, and Rodriguez was reportedly another potential member.

Rodriguez was “intrigued by the possibility” of joining the group and met with them this week before ultimately deciding not to join. Originally from Miami, he’s remained invested in the community with a number of big charitable donations over the years.

He took the meeting with the Romney group reportedly just one day after giving this gloriously awkward interview alongside Jeter at a charity event: