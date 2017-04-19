WBZ Boston is reporting that former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, who was found dead in his jail cell after apparently hanging himself early this morning, had “John 3:16,” a reference to the Biblical verse, written on his forehead when his body was discovered.



John 3:16 reads:

For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.

WBZ is also reporting that investigators are looking into the possibility that Hernandez had smoked synthetic marijuana before his death:

Another station is reporting that blood was smeared on the walls of Hernandez’s cell:

Update (5:06 p.m.): Reports are now coming in that “John 3:16" was written with red marker, and not actual blood, as was originally reported:



If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

