According to TMZ, the stress of the New York Knicks’ failure-ridden embarrassment of a season and ongoing incompetence contributed to the separation of Carmelo Anthony and his TV-star wife La La, who have been together for more than a decade and have been married since 2010.



“Sources close to the couple” told TMZ that La La, actress and former MTV and VH1 personality, “moved out of the family home last week and has her own place in NYC now,” though the report characterized the split as “amicable,” saying the pair attended their 10-year-old son Kiyan’s basketball game together over the weekend. TMZ added that “the current NBA season has been extremely stressful on the marriage for several months.”

Last week, Knicks president and irredeemable dingus Phil Jackson held a press conference to try and get rid of Anthony, a player he’s never liked but who still has two years left on his contract, by saying, “We have not been able to win with him on the court at this time. I think the direction of our team is that he is a player who would be better off somewhere else.” It’s unclear if Anthony will waive the no-trade clause or stick around just to spite Jackson. It’s also anyone’s guess as to how this reported separation might impact his decision.