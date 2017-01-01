Report: Chip Kelly Has Been FiredTimothy Burke11 minutes agoFiled to: chip kellyfiringsnflsan francisco 49ers10EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: Getty Images Adam Schefter reports the 49ers have dumped Chip Kelly after giving the former Eagles and Oregon head coach less than a year on the job. San Francisco went 2-14 this season, showing little competence along the way. The dismissal comes hours after the team fired GM Trent Baalke, and throws an already-chaotic organization into even more disarray. Congratulations, northern Californians: you officially have your own Browns—just without the #1 overall draft pick.Recommended StoriesChip Kelly Explains Why He Benched Colin KaepernickSmash Mouth Love Trent Baalke, Hate Chip KellyReport: Chip Kelly Threw Eagles Scouts' Hard Work In The TrashTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply10 repliesLeave a reply