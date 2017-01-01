Photo credit: Getty Images

Adam Schefter reports the 49ers have dumped Chip Kelly after giving the former Eagles and Oregon head coach less than a year on the job. San Francisco went 2-14 this season, showing little competence along the way. The dismissal comes hours after the team fired GM Trent Baalke, and throws an already-chaotic organization into even more disarray. Congratulations, northern Californians: you officially have your own Browns—just without the #1 overall draft pick.