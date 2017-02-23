Photo Credit: Nati Harnik/AP Images

Creighton point guard Maurice Watson is currently being investigated by Omaha police for a sexual assault that occurred in early February, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

The school announced Wednesday that the senior was suspended over a week ago, giving the old “contrary to university policies and core values” line in their statement. According to a World-Herald anonymous source, a female Creighton student who was “an acquaintance of Watson’s” is alleging that he sexually assaulted her in early February. No charges have yet been filed against Watson.

Prior to his suspension, Watson was sitting on the bench, recovering from an ACL tear suffered during Creighton’s Jan. 16 win over Xavier. At the time he went down, Watson led the nation in assists, averaging 9.0 per game at the top of the Blue Jays offense. Creighton was at 18-1, ranked No. 7 in the nation, and seemed poised for an entertaining tournament run; the team is just 4-5 since Watson’s injury, with its latest loss coming Wednesday night against unranked Providence.

[Omaha World-Herald]